California appeals court adopts inevitability test in asbestos case

A manufacturer of brake-grinding machines must face an asbestos lawsuit because it was inevitable its products would have been used on brakes containing asbestos, a California appeals court has ruled.

The unanimous decision from the California First District Court of Appeal on Monday reinstated a lawsuit against Hennessy Industries brought by Renee Rondon, whose husband Frank was allegedly exposed to asbestos dust from 1965 until 1988 through his work with brake-grinding machines made by Hennessy’s predecessor, Ammco Tools.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1UTUtbT