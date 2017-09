The California Supreme Court’s ruling on Monday came in a 2011 lawsuit filed against asbestos supplier Special Electric Co. Though the high court recognized the sophisticated intermediary defense, it found Special Electric had not provided evidence to support that defense, and affirmed the reinstatement of a nearly $1 million verdict against the company.

