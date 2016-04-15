FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Calif. appeals court says salesman wasn't 'sophisticated user' of asbestos
April 15, 2016 / 10:46 AM / a year ago

Calif. appeals court says salesman wasn't 'sophisticated user' of asbestos

Jessica Dye

1 Min Read

A California jury erroneously found that a salesman who spent years peddling asbestos-containing products to industrial facilities was a “sophisticated user” and therefore did not need to be warned about the substance’s health risks, a state appeals court has ruled.

California’s Second District Court of Appeal on Wednesday said that Foster Wheeler Energy Corp, a subsidiary of engineering conglomerate Amec Foster Wheeler, had not presented sufficient evidence that plaintiff Richard Moran, by virtue of his job, would have been aware that asbestos exposure can cause mesothelioma, a deadly cancer.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1XzcA5u

