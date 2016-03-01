FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Supreme Court won't hear Girardi Keese's Avandia fee fight
March 1, 2016 / 11:42 AM / 2 years ago

Supreme Court won't hear Girardi Keese's Avandia fee fight

Jessica Dye

1 Min Read

by Jessica Dye

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday turned down an appeal from plaintiffs’ firm Girardi Keese in a dispute involving more than $10 million it was ordered to fork over to lawyers leading federal multidistrict litigation about GlaxoSmithKline’s diabetes drug Avandia.

Girardi Keese had asked the high court to review a ruling from the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in July that directed it to turn over 7 percent of each of its clients’ settlements to a common-benefit fund in the federal MDL, even though the vast majority of its clients were in state court.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1LtdUpg

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
