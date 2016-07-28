FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
State-court Avandia plaintiffs' firm owes MDL fees - 3rd Circuit
July 28, 2016 / 10:57 AM / a year ago

State-court Avandia plaintiffs' firm owes MDL fees - 3rd Circuit

Jessica Dye

1 Min Read

A plaintiffs' firm that settled state-court claims over GlaxoSmithKline's diabetes drug Avandia must pay a fee to lawyers leading related federal multidistrict litigation, a federal appeals court ruled Wednesday.

The 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the district court properly levied a 7 percent assessment against plaintiffs' settlement in Illinois state court - where they were represented by the Law Offices of Steven M. Johnson - because two co-counsel on the case had agreed to the fee in exchange for work product from the MDL lawyers.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2asF5St

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
