FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Language barrier can't stop clock on Avandia suit - court
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Equifax says web server vulnerability led to hack
Cyber Risk
Equifax says web server vulnerability led to hack
China takes aim at high-end solar market
Energy & Environment
China takes aim at high-end solar market
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
April 13, 2015 / 8:07 PM / 2 years ago

Language barrier can't stop clock on Avandia suit - court

Jessica Dye

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A federal judge in Pennsylvania has ruled that a New York man waited too long to sue GlaxoSmithKline over heart injuries linked to the diabetes drug Avandia, despite his claims that he could not have known about the drug’s risks because he didn’t speak English.

U.S. District Judge Cynthia Rufe in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania ruled Friday that GlaxoSmithKline, represented by attorneys from Pepper Hamilton, was entitled to summary judgment because plaintiff Victor Bautista’s 2013 lawsuit was filed after the statute of limitations for his products-liability, breach of warranty and fraud claims had expired.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1aKur6L

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.