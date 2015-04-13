Language barrier can't stop clock on Avandia suit - court

(Reuters) - A federal judge in Pennsylvania has ruled that a New York man waited too long to sue GlaxoSmithKline over heart injuries linked to the diabetes drug Avandia, despite his claims that he could not have known about the drug’s risks because he didn’t speak English.

U.S. District Judge Cynthia Rufe in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania ruled Friday that GlaxoSmithKline, represented by attorneys from Pepper Hamilton, was entitled to summary judgment because plaintiff Victor Bautista’s 2013 lawsuit was filed after the statute of limitations for his products-liability, breach of warranty and fraud claims had expired.

