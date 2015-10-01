FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Plaintiffs hit wrinkle in class bid over Avon anti-aging products
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
October 2, 2015 / 12:07 AM / 2 years ago

Plaintiffs hit wrinkle in class bid over Avon anti-aging products

Jessica Dye

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A federal judge in New York has declined to certify seven classes and subclasses of consumers who say they were duped by Avon’s claims that its ANEW skincare products could undo wrinkles and other signs of aging.

On Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Paul Oetken in the Southern District of New York said that plaintiffs - represented by attorneys from Grant & Eisenhofer, Baron & Budd, Glancy Binow & Goldberg and Carella Byrne Cecchi Olstein Brody & Agnello - failed to show they were unified by common issues, or that their alleged injuries could be readily ascertained on a classwide basis.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1QO3yOj

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.