Plaintiffs hit wrinkle in class bid over Avon anti-aging products

(Reuters) - A federal judge in New York has declined to certify seven classes and subclasses of consumers who say they were duped by Avon’s claims that its ANEW skincare products could undo wrinkles and other signs of aging.

On Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Paul Oetken in the Southern District of New York said that plaintiffs - represented by attorneys from Grant & Eisenhofer, Baron & Budd, Glancy Binow & Goldberg and Carella Byrne Cecchi Olstein Brody & Agnello - failed to show they were unified by common issues, or that their alleged injuries could be readily ascertained on a classwide basis.

