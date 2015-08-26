FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Consolidation sought for Bair Hugger surgical blanket suits
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
August 26, 2015 / 12:02 PM / 2 years ago

Consolidation sought for Bair Hugger surgical blanket suits

Jessica Dye

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A federal judicial panel has been asked to consolidate lawsuits that accuse 3M Company and its subsidiary Arizant Healthcare of failing to warn patients that its Bair Hugger warming blanket could increase the risk of infection and other complications from surgery.

There are currently 14 lawsuits pending in five different federal courts against Minnesota-based 3M and Arizant, which have made and sold tens of thousands of Bair Hugger blankets. On Friday, attorneys for one of the plaintiffs filed a motion asking the U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation to transfer all federal Bair Hugger cases to the U.S. District Court for Minnesota.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1LwiYFJ

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.