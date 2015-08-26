Consolidation sought for Bair Hugger surgical blanket suits

(Reuters) - A federal judicial panel has been asked to consolidate lawsuits that accuse 3M Company and its subsidiary Arizant Healthcare of failing to warn patients that its Bair Hugger warming blanket could increase the risk of infection and other complications from surgery.

There are currently 14 lawsuits pending in five different federal courts against Minnesota-based 3M and Arizant, which have made and sold tens of thousands of Bair Hugger blankets. On Friday, attorneys for one of the plaintiffs filed a motion asking the U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation to transfer all federal Bair Hugger cases to the U.S. District Court for Minnesota.

