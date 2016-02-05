Four plaintiffs ask 4th Circuit to let them out of Bard mesh MDL

Four women suing C.R. Bard over transvaginal mesh devices have asked a federal appeals court to overturn a decision keeping their cases in the West Virginia court where more than 12,000 similar cases have been consolidated in multidistrict litigation.

In a petition for a writ of mandamus filed with the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday, the four plaintiffs said their cases were among thousands “languishing” in the MDL before U.S. District Judge Joseph Goodwin in the Southern District of West Virginia, rather than being sent to their home courts to move forward to trial.

