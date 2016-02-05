FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Four plaintiffs ask 4th Circuit to let them out of Bard mesh MDL
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
February 5, 2016 / 11:33 PM / 2 years ago

Four plaintiffs ask 4th Circuit to let them out of Bard mesh MDL

Jessica Dye

1 Min Read

Four women suing C.R. Bard over transvaginal mesh devices have asked a federal appeals court to overturn a decision keeping their cases in the West Virginia court where more than 12,000 similar cases have been consolidated in multidistrict litigation.

In a petition for a writ of mandamus filed with the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday, the four plaintiffs said their cases were among thousands “languishing” in the MDL before U.S. District Judge Joseph Goodwin in the Southern District of West Virginia, rather than being sent to their home courts to move forward to trial.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1PYrQTM

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.