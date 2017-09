(Reuters) - C.R. Bard has settled a lawsuit selected to serve as a bellwether trial in multidistrict litigation over transvaginal mesh devices, which had been scheduled to start this week.

Henry Garrard, a lawyer representing plaintiff Debra Wise, confirmed Tuesday that the case had settled. He declined to give further details, saying the settlement was confidential. Bard did not immediately return requests for comment.

