Plaintiffs seek MDL for Bayer Essure cases

Plaintiffs' lawyers have asked a federal judicial panel to create a new multidistrict litigation for a growing number of cases alleging Bayer's Essure contraceptive device can cause debilitating injuries.

Their motion, filed Thursday with the U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation, seeks to consolidate before U.S. District Judge Gerald McHugh in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania 30 Essure cases that have been filed so far on behalf of more than 1,000 plaintiffs. McHugh is already overseeing three lawsuits over the device.

