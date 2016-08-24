Bayer asks plaintiffs' firm to pull Essure press release

Bayer AG has asked two plaintiffs' lawyers to take down a press release the pharmaceutical maker says contains "plainly inaccurate" statements about its Essure contraceptive device, which is the subject of a growing number of lawsuits.

In a letter sent on Tuesday to Lance Unglesby and Jason Williams of New Orleans' Unglesby & Williams, Bayer's lawyers said the firm's May 9 press release falsely claimed the company withheld information from the Food and Drug Administration about the number of times Essure failed to prevent unwanted pregnancies.

