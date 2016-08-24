FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Bayer asks plaintiffs' firm to pull Essure press release
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Technology
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Trump heads for Texas as flood waters rise
Trump heads for Texas as flood waters rise
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
August 24, 2016 / 10:36 PM / a year ago

Bayer asks plaintiffs' firm to pull Essure press release

Jessica Dye

1 Min Read

Bayer AG has asked two plaintiffs' lawyers to take down a press release the pharmaceutical maker says contains "plainly inaccurate" statements about its Essure contraceptive device, which is the subject of a growing number of lawsuits.

In a letter sent on Tuesday to Lance Unglesby and Jason Williams of New Orleans' Unglesby & Williams, Bayer's lawyers said the firm's May 9 press release falsely claimed the company withheld information from the Food and Drug Administration about the number of times Essure failed to prevent unwanted pregnancies.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2c8dgCj

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.