Federal judge tosses majority of Bayer Essure suits over jurisdiction

A federal judge in Missouri on Friday dismissed nearly all claims by out-of-state plaintiffs who allege Bayer failed to warn of the dangers associated with its birth control device Essure, saying they lack personal jurisdiction.

Out of the 94 plaintiffs who brought a proposed class against the pharmaceutical company over the implantable device in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri, only seven are residents of the state. An eighth is an Illinois resident, but had the small metal and polyester coils implanted in Missouri.

