Bayer One-A-Day plaintiffs beat dismissal of heart, immunity claims
August 20, 2015 / 10:52 AM / 2 years ago

Bayer One-A-Day plaintiffs beat dismissal of heart, immunity claims

Jessica Dye

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A federal judge in California has ruled that plaintiffs accusing Bayer of falsely stating that One-A-Day supplements can boost heart health and immunity have provided enough proof to survive the company’s second bid to dismiss those claims.

Bayer previously won a bid to toss the claims after U.S. District Judge William Orrick in the Northern District of California found plaintiffs had not provided specifics to support their allegations. But Orrick gave plaintiffs a second chance to back up their claims, and on Tuesday, he ruled that newly submitted information “cast sufficient doubt” on the One-A-Day statements.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1E6stLX

