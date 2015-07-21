FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Judge strikes 'appallingly problematic' answers to antibiotic suit
July 21, 2015

Judge strikes 'appallingly problematic' answers to antibiotic suit

Jessica Dye

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A federal judge in Illinois has ordered a defense attorney to re-do, free of charge, replies he submitted on behalf of two drugmaker clients to a products liability lawsuit, citing a “proliferation of pleading offenses” in the original filings.

U.S. District Judge Milton Shadur in the Northern District of Illinois on Monday tossed the answers from Bayer Healthcare Pharmaceuticals and Merck & Co’s and directed their counsel, Ronald Fox of Fox Galvin, to file new responses by August 7.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1RNPedq

