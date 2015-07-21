Judge strikes 'appallingly problematic' answers to antibiotic suit

(Reuters) - A federal judge in Illinois has ordered a defense attorney to re-do, free of charge, replies he submitted on behalf of two drugmaker clients to a products liability lawsuit, citing a “proliferation of pleading offenses” in the original filings.

U.S. District Judge Milton Shadur in the Northern District of Illinois on Monday tossed the answers from Bayer Healthcare Pharmaceuticals and Merck & Co’s and directed their counsel, Ronald Fox of Fox Galvin, to file new responses by August 7.

