FTC set bar too high in contempt action against Bayer over supplements - judge

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission overreached in the amount of proof it demanded that Bayer Corp provide to back up marketing claims that its Phillips Colon Health supplement can support digestive health, a federal judge in New Jersey has ruled, in a win for Bayer and other supplement makers.

U.S. District Judge Jose Linares in New Jersey said the FTC had sought to penalize Bayer for failing to perform clinical testing for the supplement. But, he wrote, such testing was not required for Bayer’s marketing claims, either under the broad U.S. regulatory framework for dietary supplements or a 2007 consent decree between Bayer and the FTC over supplement marketing.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1LnDMMt