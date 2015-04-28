Court approves class settlement for Bayer WeightSmart supplements

(Reuters) - After more than six years of hard-fought litigation, a federal judge in New Jersey has signed off on a $500,000 class settlement for Florida consumers who said they were duped by fat-burning promises on Bayer’s One-A-Day WeightSmart vitamins and supplements.

Class counsel from Carella Byrne Cecchi Olstein Brody & Agnello and Whatley Kallas will receive $125,000 under the accord, according to an order signed Monday by U.S. District Judge Jose Linares in New Jersey.

