J&J can't put suit over baby sleep products to bed yet - judge
December 9, 2015 / 10:28 PM / 2 years ago

J&J can't put suit over baby sleep products to bed yet - judge

Jessica Dye

1 Min Read

A federal judge in New York has largely denied Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc’s bid to toss a proposed class action alleging that it falsely marketed certain lotions and bath washes as “clinically proven” to help babies sleep better.

Although she cut loose claims seeking injunctive relief and unjust enrichment, U.S. District Judge Shira Scheindlin in the Southern District of New York said it would be premature to dismiss the remainder of the proposed class action from Jinette Hidalgo on behalf of consumers who purchased J&J’s Bedtime Bath and Bedtime Lotion in New York.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1lvjFHD

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
