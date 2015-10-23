FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lawsuit over MillerCoors' Blue Moon 'craft beer' fizzles
October 23, 2015 / 8:42 PM / 2 years ago

Lawsuit over MillerCoors' Blue Moon 'craft beer' fizzles

Jessica Dye

1 Min Read

A federal judge in California has said he isn’t convinced MillerCoors should have to face a lawsuit claiming that the beverage giant tried to trick consumers into thinking its popular Belgian-style Blue Moon is a craft beer.

In a tentative ruling Thursday, U.S. District Judge Gonzalo Curiel in the Southern District of California said he was inclined to grant MillerCoors’ motion to dismiss the proposed class action, although he said he would give plaintiff Evan Parent a chance to amend his complaint and address its shortcomings.

