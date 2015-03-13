9th Circuit reinstates labeling suit over butter substitute Benecol

(Reuters) - A federal appeals court Friday reversed the dismissal of a proposed class action claiming that the butter substitute Benecol, made by Johnson & Johnson unit McNeil Nutritionals, had misleading labeling claims about its health benefits and trans fat content.

In a unanimous ruling, a three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the lower court had erred by finding that plaintiff Robert Reid’s state-law claims were preempted by federal regulation of food labels, because the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had never authorized the labeling claims in question.

