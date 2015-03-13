FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9th Circuit reinstates labeling suit over butter substitute Benecol
March 13, 2015 / 11:22 PM / 3 years ago

9th Circuit reinstates labeling suit over butter substitute Benecol

Jessica Dye

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A federal appeals court Friday reversed the dismissal of a proposed class action claiming that the butter substitute Benecol, made by Johnson & Johnson unit McNeil Nutritionals, had misleading labeling claims about its health benefits and trans fat content.

In a unanimous ruling, a three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the lower court had erred by finding that plaintiff Robert Reid’s state-law claims were preempted by federal regulation of food labels, because the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had never authorized the labeling claims in question.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1Mzlw40

