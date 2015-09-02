Calif. appeals court reverses win for U.S. Steel in benzene suit

(Reuters) - A California appeals court has reinstated a lawsuit from a cancer-stricken auto mechanic who said he was exposed to a carcinogenic chemical, benzene, in a raw material supplied by United States Steel Corp for use in a solvent known as Liquid Wrench.

The California Court of Appeal, First Appellate District ruled Tuesday that U.S. Steel Corp was not shielded from liability under the component parts doctrine, since there was a factual question about whether the benzene in the company’s coal raffinate - a byproduct of turning coal into coke for steel production - made Liquid Wrench unreasonably dangerous.

