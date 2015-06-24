FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Jersey high court asked to weigh liability for take-home exposure
June 24, 2015 / 11:02 AM / 2 years ago

New Jersey high court asked to weigh liability for take-home exposure

Jessica Dye

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A federal appeals court has asked New Jersey’s top court to decide if companies that used toxic substances like beryllium or asbestos could be liable to partners, roommates and other non-spouses who come into contact with exposed employees.

On Monday, the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals certified the question to the New Jersey Supreme Court, saying it implicated important policy considerations with potentially wide-reaching effects.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1Na4Zos

