House committee advances asbestos, frivolous lawsuit bills

(Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives Judiciary Committee has approved legislation that would expose asbestos claims against bankrupt entities to more scrutiny, and another bill that would impose mandatory sanctions on attorneys who file frivolous lawsuits.

On Thursday, the Judiciary Committee voted 19-9 to approve H.R. 526, the Furthering Asbestos Claim Transparency (FACT) Act. In a 19-13 vote, the committee also advanced H.R. 758, the Lawsuit Abuse Reduction Act. The full House will now consider the Republican-sponsored bills, previous versions of which were passed by the Republican-controlled House before stalling out in the Senate several times.

