Sentencing documents rightly withheld in bird food lawsuit - 6th Circuit

Plaintiffs suing Scotts Miracle-Gro over allegedly tainted bird food cannot access certain documents prepared prior to the company's sentencing in a related criminal matter, a federal appeals court held Thursday.

In a 2-1 ruling, the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said that a lower court rightly found plaintiffs had not demonstrated any special need for the pre-sentence materials that would outweigh their presumption of confidentiality.

