a year ago
August 5, 2016 / 10:44 AM / a year ago

Sentencing documents rightly withheld in bird food lawsuit - 6th Circuit

Jessica Dye

1 Min Read

Plaintiffs suing Scotts Miracle-Gro over allegedly tainted bird food cannot access certain documents prepared prior to the company's sentencing in a related criminal matter, a federal appeals court held Thursday.

In a 2-1 ruling, the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said that a lower court rightly found plaintiffs had not demonstrated any special need for the pre-sentence materials that would outweigh their presumption of confidentiality.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2aNr4in

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
