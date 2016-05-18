FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Calif. appeals courts split on time limit for prenatal exposure claims
May 18, 2016 / 9:51 PM / a year ago

Calif. appeals courts split on time limit for prenatal exposure claims

Jessica Dye

1 Min Read

A lawsuit claiming prenatal exposure to toxic chemicals caused a girl’s birth defects is governed by the statute of limitations for pre-birth injury cases rather than for claims over exposure to hazardous materials, a California appeals court has ruled.

The 2-1 ruling affirms dismissal of the girl’s claims as untimely and puts California’s Second District Court of Appeal at odds with the state’s Sixth District, which came to the opposite conclusion in a similar case in 2014.

