Judge revives California warranty claims against BMW
March 16, 2016 / 11:06 AM / a year ago

Judge revives California warranty claims against BMW

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

By Barbara Grzincic

California consumers can sue BMW of North America for alleged electrical design defects under an implied-warranty theory, a federal judge in California ruled, reversing her January 2015 decision that the claims were time-barred.

U.S. District Judge Maxine Chesney in San Francisco said Monday that her turn-around was based on the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals’ December decision in another implied-warranty case, Daniels v. Ford Motor Company. In Daniels, that court held that the time limits in the Song-Beverly Consumer Warranty Act, also known as the California Lemon Law, do not “create a deadline for discovering” or reporting latent defects.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1RkyGKh

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
