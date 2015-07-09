FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Suits against Boeing over 2013 crash belong in federal court - 7th Circuit
July 9, 2015 / 10:52 AM / 2 years ago

Suits against Boeing over 2013 crash belong in federal court - 7th Circuit

Jessica Dye

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A federal appeals court ruled on Wednesday that lawsuits filed in Illinois state court against Boeing by passengers involved in a deadly 2013 crash involving a flight operated by Asiana Airlines belong in federal court.

Reversing a lower court, a unanimous three-judge panel of the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday said federal courts could hear the cases because the alleged triggering event occurred over the Pacific Ocean. But the panel did reject one of Boeing’s arguments for federal jurisdiction - that it was acting as a federal officer because it was responsible for ensuring compliance with aviation regulations.

