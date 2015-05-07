Bread-labeling suit is half-baked - judge

(Reuters) - A federal judge in California has dismissed a “smorgasbord” of food-labeling claims against the maker of Nature’s Own bread products, saying the plaintiff failed to make any of her numerous assertions about the company’s alleged misrepresentations stick.

U.S. District Judge Beth Freeman in the Northern District of California Wednesday tossed the proposed class action against Georgia-based Flowers Bakeries LLC, which does business as Nature’s Own and was represented by lawyers from Crowell & Moring. However, Freeman gave plaintiff Kelly Romero until June 5 to amend the bulk of her complaint to address the court’s concern about her lack of specificity.

