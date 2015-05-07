FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bread-labeling suit is half-baked - judge
May 7, 2015 / 8:27 PM / 2 years ago

Bread-labeling suit is half-baked - judge

Jessica Dye

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A federal judge in California has dismissed a “smorgasbord” of food-labeling claims against the maker of Nature’s Own bread products, saying the plaintiff failed to make any of her numerous assertions about the company’s alleged misrepresentations stick.

U.S. District Judge Beth Freeman in the Northern District of California Wednesday tossed the proposed class action against Georgia-based Flowers Bakeries LLC, which does business as Nature’s Own and was represented by lawyers from Crowell & Moring. However, Freeman gave plaintiff Kelly Romero until June 5 to amend the bulk of her complaint to address the court’s concern about her lack of specificity.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1cslb8F

