9th Circuit says multi-plaintiff diabetes-drug suits are not 'mass actions'
#Westlaw News
August 10, 2015 / 11:07 AM / 2 years ago

9th Circuit says multi-plaintiff diabetes-drug suits are not 'mass actions'

Jessica Dye

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A federal appeals court has rejected Merck Sharp & Dohme’s argument that five multi-plaintiff lawsuits linking one of its diabetes drugs to pancreatic cancer belong in federal court, saying they are not “mass actions” because plaintiffs did not propose joint trials.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday unanimously reversed a lower court’s decision that the five cases could be removed from state to federal court because they qualified as “mass actions” under the Class Action Fairness Act of 2005, which was designed to expand federal jurisdiction over large cases.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1DBWDXg

