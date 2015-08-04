California Supreme Court upholds consumer arbitration clause

(Reuters) - In a closely watched case, California’s highest court has ruled that a mere “bad bargain” is not enough to undo an arbitration clause between a car dealership and a customer who accused it of violating consumer-protection laws.

The California Supreme Court on Monday reversed a lower court’s finding that the arbitration clause between plaintiff Gil Sanchez and Valencia Holding Company, the dealership, was “unconscionable” and therefore unenforceable, in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s landmark 2011 decision on consumer arbitration in AT&T Mobility v. Concepcion.

