Case to Watch: California to weigh take-home liability
August 19, 2016 / 10:41 AM / a year ago

Case to Watch: California to weigh take-home liability

Jessica Dye

1 Min Read

California's highest court is set to decide whether companies can be held liable to family members, partners or roommates of employees who carry home asbestos on their clothes and bodies, an issue that has divided the state's courts.

On Sept. 7, the California Supreme Court will hear arguments in the consolidated appeal of a pair of conflicting decisions over companies' duty in cases of "take-home" exposure to asbestos and other toxic substances.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2bCqPGY

