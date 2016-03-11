Novartis must face case over another co's generic drug - appeals court

A California appeals court has ruled that Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corp must face negligence claims from twins who say their developmental disabilities were caused by off-label use of a generic asthma medication their mother took nearly six years after Novartis sold its stake in the drug.

On Wednesday, California’s Fourth District Court of Appeal reversed a lower court and said that although Novartis was not the manufacturer of the drug that allegedly caused the unnamed minor twins’ developmental disabilities, it could be liable for negligence if it knew about the dangers involved in its off-label uses but failed to adequately warn the public.

