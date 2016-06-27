California Supreme Court clarifies reach of component-parts doctrine

The California Supreme Court has revived a foundry worker’s lawsuit accusing suppliers of manufacturing materials of exposing him to toxic fumes and dust, resolving conflicting appellate rulings over the so-called component-parts doctrine.

That doctrine, set forth in the California Supreme Court’s 1998 ruling Artiglio v. General Electric, holds that the supplier of materials incorporated into finished products are not liable for injuries allegedly caused by the finished products. It does not apply when inclusion of the component is what allegedly made a finished item harmful, nor if the supplier exercised control over the end product.

