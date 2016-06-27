FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
California Supreme Court clarifies reach of component-parts doctrine
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
June 27, 2016 / 11:31 AM / a year ago

California Supreme Court clarifies reach of component-parts doctrine

Jessica Dye

1 Min Read

The California Supreme Court has revived a foundry worker’s lawsuit accusing suppliers of manufacturing materials of exposing him to toxic fumes and dust, resolving conflicting appellate rulings over the so-called component-parts doctrine.

That doctrine, set forth in the California Supreme Court’s 1998 ruling Artiglio v. General Electric, holds that the supplier of materials incorporated into finished products are not liable for injuries allegedly caused by the finished products. It does not apply when inclusion of the component is what allegedly made a finished item harmful, nor if the supplier exercised control over the end product.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/28Xqb7H

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.