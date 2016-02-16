Case to Watch: Supreme Court asked to rule out 'stacked' class actions in post-Dukes case

The U.S. Supreme Court this week will consider whether to review a circuit court decision that petitioner Wal-Mart said endorses “stacked” class actions thanks to a timeout in the statute of limitations.

The retail giant is challenging a 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals’ ruling that allowed former members of the landmark Dukes v. Wal-Mart class action to proceed with their gender discrimination case on a regional basis after the Supreme Court rejected the nationwide class in 2011.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1PBZrWF