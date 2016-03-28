FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. Supreme Court rejects P&G's challenge to probiotic class certification
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
March 28, 2016 / 8:51 PM / a year ago

U.S. Supreme Court rejects P&G's challenge to probiotic class certification

Jessica Dye

1 Min Read

The U.S. Supreme Court will not review a federal appeals court decision that affirmed certification of five state-specific classes of customers who say they were duped by claims that Procter & Gamble’s Align probiotic supplement boosted digestive health.

The high court on Monday in a one-sentence order rejected the petition filed by P&G, which had argued that the classes should never have been certified because they lacked a common unifying question, and because there was no easy way to ascertain who qualified as a class member.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1RwwM40

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.