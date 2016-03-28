U.S. Supreme Court rejects P&G's challenge to probiotic class certification

The U.S. Supreme Court will not review a federal appeals court decision that affirmed certification of five state-specific classes of customers who say they were duped by claims that Procter & Gamble’s Align probiotic supplement boosted digestive health.

The high court on Monday in a one-sentence order rejected the petition filed by P&G, which had argued that the classes should never have been certified because they lacked a common unifying question, and because there was no easy way to ascertain who qualified as a class member.

