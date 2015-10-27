Legal TV ad spending expected to near $900 million in 2015 - report

Spending on legal advertisements has grown nearly 70 percent over the past seven years to reach almost $900 million this year, with the biggest categories being claims over medical drugs and devices, according to a report from the U.S. Chamber Institute for Legal Reform.

The report, released Tuesday, found that television ads from lawyers grew six times faster than other types of TV ad spending from industries such as restaurants and retail from 2008 through 2015. AkinMears, a plaintiffs’ firm in Houston that works primarily on personal injury and product liability mass torts, was the biggest legal TV spender overall, estimated to have poured more than $25 million into broadcast commercial spots this year.

