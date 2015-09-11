Legal business climate survey puts Delaware first, West Virginia last

(Reuters) - Corporate litigators and executives have picked Delaware as having the most business-friendly courts in the U.S., while West Virginia, Illinois and California were among those ranked as the worst, according to a survey from the U.S. Chamber’s Institute for Legal Reform.

When asked the worst cities and local jurisdictions for corporations to litigate, 26 percent chose east Texas, a hotbed of patent lawsuits, while 20 percent selected Chicago and 16 percent said Madison County, Illinois, home to some of the biggest asbestos dockets in the U.S., according to results released Thursday from the pro-business Chamber’s survey on state-by-state legal business climates.

