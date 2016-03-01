FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MDL sought for '100 Percent Parmesan cheese' lawsuits
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
March 1, 2016 / 10:47 PM / 2 years ago

MDL sought for '100 Percent Parmesan cheese' lawsuits

Jessica Dye

1 Min Read

A federal judicial panel has been asked to consolidate more than a dozen proposed class actions against Kraft Heinz Foods and Wal-Mart over products labeled “100 Percent Parmesan Cheese” despite allegedly containing substantial amounts of non-cheese filler ingredients.

On Monday, John Driscoll of the Driscoll Firm in St. Louis, who represents plaintiffs in eight of 14 cases over the cheese products filed in recent weeks, asked the U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation to transfer the litigation to the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/21ASVbt

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.