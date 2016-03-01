MDL sought for '100 Percent Parmesan cheese' lawsuits

A federal judicial panel has been asked to consolidate more than a dozen proposed class actions against Kraft Heinz Foods and Wal-Mart over products labeled “100 Percent Parmesan Cheese” despite allegedly containing substantial amounts of non-cheese filler ingredients.

On Monday, John Driscoll of the Driscoll Firm in St. Louis, who represents plaintiffs in eight of 14 cases over the cheese products filed in recent weeks, asked the U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation to transfer the litigation to the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri.

