9th Circuit reinstates 'false park' suit against Chrysler

(Reuters) - A federal appeals court has revived a lawsuit against Chrysler Group, which alleged that a defect in a 2008 Dodge Grand Caravan caused it to shift from park to reverse, killing an elderly couple.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday unanimously ruled that the plaintiffs, represented by Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein, had presented enough evidence about a possible defect in the minivan to proceed to trial.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1L0RusI