Auto manufacturer FCA US had no legal duty to warn owners or offer repairs for an alleged defect in a line of minivans made by its predecessor Chrysler, a federal appeals court has ruled.

The 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday affirmed the dismissal of a proposed class action by owners of 2004-2008 Chrysler Pacificas, which alleged the vehicles had defective engine cradles prone to rust and corrosion.

