Jeep's fuel tank blamed for Georgia boy's death
March 24, 2015 / 11:47 PM / 2 years ago

Jeep's fuel tank blamed for Georgia boy's death

Jessica Dye

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.S. carmaker Chrysler’s failure to warn customers that fuel tanks in its Jeep Grand Cherokee could ignite in rear-impact crashes led to a fatal fire that killed a young boy in 2012, a lawyer for the boy’s parents told a Georgia jury.

Opening arguments in the trial began Tuesday in state court in Decatur County, Georgia, in a 2012 lawsuit brought by James and Lindsay Walden, the parents of 4-year old Remington Walden. The boy died in March 2012 after another car struck the rear of the 1999 Jeep Grand Cherokee in which he was riding.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1EPC8Tq

