Jeep's fuel tank blamed for Georgia boy's death

(Reuters) - U.S. carmaker Chrysler’s failure to warn customers that fuel tanks in its Jeep Grand Cherokee could ignite in rear-impact crashes led to a fatal fire that killed a young boy in 2012, a lawyer for the boy’s parents told a Georgia jury.

Opening arguments in the trial began Tuesday in state court in Decatur County, Georgia, in a 2012 lawsuit brought by James and Lindsay Walden, the parents of 4-year old Remington Walden. The boy died in March 2012 after another car struck the rear of the 1999 Jeep Grand Cherokee in which he was riding.

