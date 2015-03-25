Jeep's fuel tank blamed for Georgia boy's death

(Reuters) - U.S. carmaker Chrysler’s failure to warn customers that fuel tanks in its Jeep Grand Cherokee could ignite in rear-impact crashes led to a fatal fire that killed a young boy in 2012, a lawyer for the boy’s parents told a Georgia jury.

Opening arguments in the trial began Tuesday in state court in Decatur County, Georgia, in a 2012 lawsuit brought by James and Lindsay Walden, the parents of 4-year old Remington Walden. The boy died in March 2012 after another car struck the rear of the 1999 Jeep Grand Cherokee in which he was riding. A lawyer for the Waldens, Jim Butler of Butler Wooten Cheeley & Peak, told jurors that the rear-mounted fuel tank in the vehicle exploded on impact, creating an “inferno” from which Remington could not escape.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1EPC8Tq