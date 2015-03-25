FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Jeep's fuel tank blamed for Georgia boy's death
Sections
Featured
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
U.S. official barred from Rohingya conflict zone
Myanmar
U.S. official barred from Rohingya conflict zone
China calls digital tokens risky, two bitcoin platforms to shut
Future of Money
China calls digital tokens risky, two bitcoin platforms to shut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
March 25, 2015 / 3:56 PM / 2 years ago

Jeep's fuel tank blamed for Georgia boy's death

Jessica Dye

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.S. carmaker Chrysler’s failure to warn customers that fuel tanks in its Jeep Grand Cherokee could ignite in rear-impact crashes led to a fatal fire that killed a young boy in 2012, a lawyer for the boy’s parents told a Georgia jury.

Opening arguments in the trial began Tuesday in state court in Decatur County, Georgia, in a 2012 lawsuit brought by James and Lindsay Walden, the parents of 4-year old Remington Walden. The boy died in March 2012 after another car struck the rear of the 1999 Jeep Grand Cherokee in which he was riding. A lawyer for the Waldens, Jim Butler of Butler Wooten Cheeley & Peak, told jurors that the rear-mounted fuel tank in the vehicle exploded on impact, creating an “inferno” from which Remington could not escape.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1EPC8Tq

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.