Appeals court axes plaintiffs' pursuit of damages in Marlboro Light suit
September 29, 2015 / 10:52 PM / 2 years ago

Appeals court axes plaintiffs' pursuit of damages in Marlboro Light suit

Jessica Dye

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Although Philip Morris USA’s advertisements for Marlboro Lights were found to be misleading, class members suing the company are not entitled to damages under California’s unfair competition law, a state appeals court has ruled.

In affirming the outcome of a 10-week bench trial in 2013, California’s 4th Appellate District on Monday agreed that class members had not shown that they suffered any losses as a result of Philip Morris’ marketing.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1WwtSAl

