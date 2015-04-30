Class-action bill goes under a microscope in House hearing

(Reuters) - Recently introduced legislation that aims to limit class-action certification to groups whose members suffered the same injuries received a chilly reception from Democrats during a hearing in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Several Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee’s Subcommittee on the Constitution and Civil Justice said Wednesday at a hearing that H.R. 1927, the Fairness in Class Action Litigation Act of 2015, was so broad it could crush class actions for consumers, as well as civil-rights and antitrust claims.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1AmyXyW