9th Circuit affirms class cert. in ConAgra food labeling suit

A federal appeals court has affirmed class certification in a food labeling lawsuit accusing ConAgra Foods Inc of falsely labeling its Wesson cooking oil as "100 percent natural."

On Tuesday, a unanimous three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a lower court ruling that certified 11 state classes in the lawsuit. The panel refused to require that plaintiffs meet an ascertainability standard and show that they have a feasible plan to identify class members before class certification.

