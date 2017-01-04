FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9th Circuit affirms class cert. in ConAgra food labeling suit
January 4, 2017 / 8:56 PM / 8 months ago

9th Circuit affirms class cert. in ConAgra food labeling suit

Erica Teichert

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court has affirmed class certification in a food labeling lawsuit accusing ConAgra Foods Inc of falsely labeling its Wesson cooking oil as "100 percent natural."

On Tuesday, a unanimous three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a lower court ruling that certified 11 state classes in the lawsuit. The panel refused to require that plaintiffs meet an ascertainability standard and show that they have a feasible plan to identify class members before class certification.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2iQBa4q

