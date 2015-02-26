Recall of contact lenses not proof of defect - 7th Circuit

(Reuters) - A federal appeals court has refused to revive a lawsuit over eye injuries allegedly linked to CIBA Vision’s contact lenses, ruling that a recall of 11 million similar lenses in 2007 was not enough to prove the plaintiff’s contacts were defective.

On Tuesday, the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals unanimously affirmed a lower court ruling in the 2009 lawsuit, granting summary judgment for CIBA - a unit of Novartis AG that merged with eye-care company Alcon in 2011.

