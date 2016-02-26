Plaintiffs seek to send Continental airbag suits to Florida court

By Jessica Dye

Plaintiffs in the first proposed class action against Continental Automotive, a unit of Germany-based Continental AG, and other defendants over an allegedly faulty airbag component have sought to consolidate their suit with at least two others pending in other courts.

In a filing Wednesday, lawyers from plaintiffs’ firm Kopelowitz Ostrow Ferguson Weiselberg Gilbert asked the U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation to consolidate the litigation in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida, where their clients’ case is pending.

