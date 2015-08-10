Estee Lauder spikes breach-of-contract claim over anti-aging products

(Reuters) - A federal judge in Brooklyn has granted Estee Lauder’s motion to dismiss a breach-of-contract claim from a proposed class action accusing the cosmetics giant of falsely promising that its Advanced Night Repair products could make skin more youthful.

U.S. District Judge Edward Korman in the Eastern District of New York said Friday that a 30-month delay between when lead plaintiff Donna Tomasino first purchased the products and when she notified Estee Lauder of a problem was fatal to her breach of contract claim.

