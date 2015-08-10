FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Estee Lauder spikes breach-of-contract claim over anti-aging products
August 10, 2015 / 10:06 PM / 2 years ago

Estee Lauder spikes breach-of-contract claim over anti-aging products

Jessica Dye

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A federal judge in Brooklyn has granted Estee Lauder’s motion to dismiss a breach-of-contract claim from a proposed class action accusing the cosmetics giant of falsely promising that its Advanced Night Repair products could make skin more youthful.

U.S. District Judge Edward Korman in the Eastern District of New York said Friday that a 30-month delay between when lead plaintiff Donna Tomasino first purchased the products and when she notified Estee Lauder of a problem was fatal to her breach of contract claim.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1N54NJN

