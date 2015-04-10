FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9th Circuit revives 'natural' cosmetic labeling case
April 10, 2015 / 7:27 PM / 2 years ago

9th Circuit revives 'natural' cosmetic labeling case

Jessica Dye

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - In a victory for plaintiffs challenging labeling claims, a federal appeals court Friday resuscitated a proposed class action against Hain Celestial Group claiming that it falsely labeled certain cosmetics products “natural” and “pure.”

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled unanimously that federal law did not preempt plaintiffs’ state-law claims, and that the lower court had erred by dismissing the case on the grounds that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had primary authority over labeling claims. Joseph Kravec of Feinstein Doyle Payne & Kravec represented plaintiffs during oral arguments.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1OjTdcA

