Class certified in hepatitis A case against Costco, Townsend

A federal judge in California on Monday certified a class action, including nine state-specific sub-classes, in a case against Costco Wholesale Club, Townsend Farms Inc and other companies over a 2013 outbreak of hepatitis A linked to pomegranate seeds from Turkey that were used in a frozen berry mix.

The named plaintiffs seek to represent people in mostly Western states who consumed Townsend Farms Organic Anti-Oxidant Blend and got vaccinations or took other preventative measures suggested by health officials when the product was recalled in June 2013 and did not contract hepatitis A. The suit seeks $5 million in damages.

